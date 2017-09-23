Donaldsonville man still recovering from February tornado

Not much has changed for Clark Richard since we first introduced him back in February. About six months ago, a tornado swept through Donaldsonville and ripped through Richard’s 70-year-old family home, that's when his problems began.

“This was the only place I had to live,” Clark said.

His brother, Lester said he and his family are helping Clark as much as they can but for a job this big, they need extra help.

“It’s kind of a low feeling. That’s our family home. I was raised in this home. I was hoping that it wouldn’t be a complete disaster but as you can see, it is a disaster,” Lester said.

The Richard home still stands but is visibly unlivable. Shattered pieces of a wall that once stood tall, lay in the middle of a living room floor.

“I have a lot to do and a lot to take care of. I don’t have any help,” Clark said.

Only Livingston and Orleans parishes were approved as major disaster areas after the storm, leaving Clark and others still recovering and without home insurance, hanging. Lester said their family home is “quite naturally a disaster,” and everyone deserves to be taken care of.

“He has no place to stay. He is living from pillar to post and we’re just hoping we get some help,” said Lester.

One thing for sure hasn’t changed, Clark’s positive attitude. He still has faith something good is in the works.

“The situation is not too good, it’s not good at all but it will get better down the road somewhere,” he said.

