One dead after 4 car collision in E. Feliciana

A Clinton man is dead after a four-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Troopers began investigating a four-vehicle crash that resulted in on death on Hwy. 10 just east of Hwy. 960 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old James Felker of Clinton.

In LSP’s initial investigation, the crash occurred as 41-year-old Daniel Jonson, of Marshall, Texas, was driving a Mack tractor-trailer traveling westbound on Hwy. 10. Two other vehicles were slowing for a left turning vehicle traveling westbound. At the same time, Police say Felker was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 10 in a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup.

For reasons still under investigation, as the tractor-trailer approached the slowing vehicles, Jonson attempted to brake but his Mack entered the eastbound lane of traffic.

The Mack struck Felker’s Sierra head-on, then struck the two other vehicles.

Police say Felker was properly restrained but suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Jonson was also properly restrained and suffered minor injuries.

The other two drivers were uninjured.

Jonson was transported to a local area hospital, and placed under arrest, charged with negligent homicide and careless operation. He will be booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail.

Police say impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from Jonson, which is standard in all fatal crashes. The results of that test are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

