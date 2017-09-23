Nightclub shooting leaves one injured, suspect arrested

One man is behind bars after shooting and injuring a man outside of a nightclub.

Baton Rouge Police say that Saturday morning, at around 1:45 a.m., they responded to the 21st Century Nightclub after shots were reportedly fired.

Upon arriving, officers were told that one male victim was being transported to the hospital with “multiple wounds.”

Witnesses said a man named Will, who lived behind the nightclub, was the one who shot the victim.

Police arrested 39-year-old William Armstrong.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.

