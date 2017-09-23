LSU vs. Syracuse: kickoff at 6 p.m.

Derrius Guice warming up before the LSU Tigers' Sept. 23rd game against Syracuse (Source: WAFB)

The LSU football team is looking to bounce back Saturday night as they host Syracuse Orange in Tiger Stadium.

As it turns out, Tiger fans may see running back Derrius Guice after all according to head coach Ed Orgeron. In a pre-game radio interview, Orgeron said both Derrius Guice and Rashard Lawrence are expected to play in limited roles.

Around 4:40 p.m., everyone was told to get off of the field after lightning was detected in the area. At around 5:15 p.m., the weather delay was lifted.

Weather is all clear at Tiger Stadium for the @LSUfootball vs @CuseFootball game. Kickoff is still set for 6:05pm — LSU Game Operations (@LSUgameops) September 23, 2017

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

