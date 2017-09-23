LSU vs. Syracuse: 35-26, 4th QTR

Derrius Guice warming up before the LSU Tigers' Sept. 23rd game against Syracuse (Source: WAFB)

The LSU football team is looking to bounce back Saturday night as they host Syracuse Orange in Tiger Stadium.

As it turns out, Tiger fans may see running back Derrius Guice after all according to head coach Ed Orgeron. In a pre-game radio interview, Orgeron said both Derrius Guice and Rashard Lawrence are expected to play in limited roles.

Around 4:40 p.m., everyone was told to get off of the field after lightning was detected in the area. At around 5:15 p.m., the weather delay was lifted.

Weather is all clear at Tiger Stadium for the @LSUfootball vs @CuseFootball game. Kickoff is still set for 6:05pm — LSU Game Operations (@LSUgameops) September 23, 2017

SCORING UPDATES:

D. Guice run for 1 yd for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 7-0, 1st QTR

C. Murphy 42 yd FG GOOD - 7-3, 1st QTR

D. Etling pass to S. Sullivan for 43 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 14-3, 2nd QTR

D. Etling pass to D. Davis for 87 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 21-3, 3rd QTR

D. C. Butler pass to E. Philips for 30 yds for a TD, (C. Murphy KICK) - 21-10, 3rd QTR

D. Williams run for 20 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 28-10, 3rd QTR

D. Williams run for -1 yds for a SAFETY - 28-12, 3rd QTR

E. Dungey run for 14 yds for a TD - 28-19, 3rd QTR

E. Dungey pass to S. Ishmael for 22 yds for a TD, (C. Murphy KICK) - 28-26, 4th QTR

D. Chark run for 20 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 35-26, 4th QTR

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.