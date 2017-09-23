LSU defeats Syracuse in nail-biter, 35-26

LSU bounced back Saturday night with a 35-26 win over Syracuse Orange in Tiger Stadium, but players said the victory wasn't completely satisfying.

The 25th-ranked LSU Football team took advantage of early opportunities and amassed more than 400 yards of total offense for the third time this season in a 35-26 victory over Syracuse on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

On the first play from scrimmage, cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams intercepted Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, returned it for 26 yards. On the next play, running back Derrius Guice put the ball in the end zone on a 1-yard carry. It marked the quickest score in an LSU game since Oct. 12, 1985, when LSU's Norman Jefferson intercepted a pass and returned it 26-yards for a touchdown only eight seconds into the contest.

LSU (3-1) had 263 yards passing and 151 yards rushing for a combined 414 yards of total offense.

Darrel Williams tied his season-high with 92 yards rushing and hit the 1,000-yard career mark on his second carry of the game early in the second quarter. He scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season with 5:22 left in the 3rd quarter to give the Tigers a 28-10 lead. He finished the evening with 142 all-purpose yards.

Danny Etling finished the evening with 188 yards and two touchdowns passing on 10 of 18 completions. Etling connected with Stephen Sullivan, the first receiving touchdown of his career, in the second quarter on a 43-yard pass to make the score 14-3 at 1:15. He started the third quarter with an 87-yard score to Drake Davis to push the lead to 21-3. For Davis, it was his second receiving touchdown of his career and a career-long.

Around 4:40 p.m., everyone was told to get off of the field after lightning was detected in the area. At around 5:15 p.m., the weather delay was lifted.

SCORING UPDATES:

D. Guice run for 1 yd for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 7-0, 1st QTR

C. Murphy 42 yd FG GOOD - 7-3, 1st QTR

D. Etling pass to S. Sullivan for 43 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 14-3, 2nd QTR

D. Etling pass to D. Davis for 87 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 21-3, 3rd QTR

D. C. Butler pass to E. Philips for 30 yds for a TD, (C. Murphy KICK) - 21-10, 3rd QTR

D. Williams run for 20 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 28-10, 3rd QTR

D. Williams run for -1 yds for a SAFETY - 28-12, 3rd QTR

E. Dungey run for 14 yds for a TD - 28-19, 3rd QTR

E. Dungey pass to S. Ishmael for 22 yds for a TD, (C. Murphy KICK) - 28-26, 4th QTR

D. Chark run for 20 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 35-26, 4th QTR

