Volunteers, donations help N. BR couple return home after Aug. flood

More than 13 months after the devastating August flood, many are still struggling to make it home. An organization called Family First Recovery group, powered by the United Cajun Navy, has vowed to get as many people home at no cost to the homeowner.



It's an all hands-on deck for a couple in North Baton Rouge still trying to make their way back home. Their house took on four feet of water.



"It's been a lot of frustration, a lot of frustration," said Mr. C.

Mr. C did not want his family's name out or exactly where they live saying crime has only made it harder to get home.



"They have a lot of thefts. Every time they would put something in, somebody comes and takes it out," said Mr. C.

In fact, crews installed the second ac unit after the first was stolen. But the unit and the labor were donated by Danny's AC and Heating Electrical.



"I am a Hurricane Katrina survivor myself, and I live in Denham Springs. Fortunately, I did not flood which enabled me to help others and it means a lot," said Henry Jolet, Danny's AC's Operations Manager.

"We have kind of teamed up with Operation Nehemiah and through volunteers and donations, we are rebuilding a gentleman's home that flooded," said Family First Recovery's co-founder Todd Terrell.

Family First Recovery is the organization that pulled the strings to get all the donations and volunteers together. Operation Nehemiah is a group that came to be after Hurricane Katrina and has helped rebuild tens of thousands of homes since then.



"Operation Nehemiah basically provided the funding for this operation today. CLM Construction provided the material and the labor that you see today at no cost to the customer at all," said Family First Recovery's co-founder Brian Washington.

That's something the couple is beyond appreciative of because they are retired, on a fixed income not to mention an unfortunate situation.



"I lost my vision about a yr and a half ago," said Mr. C. "I felt kind of disappointed in myself because I wasn't able to help my wife and do what she did. I couldn't contribute nothing, nothing toward the house."

The family could start moving in as early as next week. If there are any other families who need the help of Family First Recovery, fill out the application at http://familyfirstrecoverygroup.com/ to see if you qualify for help.

