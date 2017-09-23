LSU vs Texas A&M: How to watch, streaming link, what to watch - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU vs Texas A&M: How to watch, streaming link, what to watch

(Source: LSUSports.net) (Source: LSUSports.net)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

In the final regular season game of the season, No. 18 LSU looks to continue their 10-win streak against the Texas A&M Aggies for the Senior Night matchup in Tiger Stadium.

LSU, winners of five of its last six games, stands at 8-3 overall and 5-2 in league play. LSU is one win shy of picking up its ninth regular-season victory of the season for the first time since 2013. The Tigers are still within reach of a 10-win season, which would be the first for the school since 2013. 

The Aggies stand at 7-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play. The Aggies have won two straight, which includes a 31-24 victory over Ole Miss last week in Oxford. Three of A&M’s four conference wins have come away from College Station. 

THE GAME

  • Who: No. 18 LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M University Aggies
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 25, 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Tiger Stadium (BATON ROUGE, LA)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN/STREAM

  • SEC Network
  • WatchESPN here

RADIO

RELATED:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • No. 7 Florida beats No. 17 Gonzaga 111-105 in double OT

    No. 7 Florida beats No. 17 Gonzaga 111-105 in double OT

    Saturday, November 25 2017 3:43 AM EST2017-11-25 08:43:32 GMT
    Saturday, November 25 2017 1:56 PM EST2017-11-25 18:56:30 GMT
    Jalen Hudson had a career-high with 35 points, including eight 3-pointers, and No. 7 Florida downed No. 17 Gonzaga 111-105 in double overtime at the PK80 Invitational.More >>
    Jalen Hudson had a career-high with 35 points, including eight 3-pointers, and No. 7 Florida downed No. 17 Gonzaga 111-105 in double overtime at the PK80 Invitational.More >>

  • LSU vs Texas A&M: How to watch, streaming link, what to watch

    LSU vs Texas A&M: How to watch, streaming link, what to watch

    Saturday, November 25 2017 1:39 PM EST2017-11-25 18:39:57 GMT
    (Source: LSUSports.net)(Source: LSUSports.net)

    How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.

    More >>

    How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.

    More >>

  • Bielema dismissed as head football coach

    Bielema dismissed as head football coach

    Friday, November 24 2017 7:11 PM EST2017-11-25 00:11:38 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema has been dismissed by the University of Arkansas, it was announced by Interim Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples. Bielema completed his fifth season as the Razorbacks’ head coach on Friday. “Shortly after the completion of today’s game, I met with Coach Bret Bielema and informed him of our decision to move forward with new leadership in the Razorback Football program,” Cromer People...

    More >>

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema has been dismissed by the University of Arkansas, it was announced by Interim Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples. Bielema completed his fifth season as the Razorbacks’ head coach on Friday. “Shortly after the completion of today’s game, I met with Coach Bret Bielema and informed him of our decision to move forward with new leadership in the Razorback Football program,” Cromer People...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly