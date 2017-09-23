LSU vs Texas A&M: How to watch, streaming link, what to watch

In the final regular season game of the season, No. 18 LSU looks to continue their 10-win streak against the Texas A&M Aggies for the Senior Night matchup in Tiger Stadium.

LSU, winners of five of its last six games, stands at 8-3 overall and 5-2 in league play. LSU is one win shy of picking up its ninth regular-season victory of the season for the first time since 2013. The Tigers are still within reach of a 10-win season, which would be the first for the school since 2013.

The Aggies stand at 7-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play. The Aggies have won two straight, which includes a 31-24 victory over Ole Miss last week in Oxford. Three of A&M’s four conference wins have come away from College Station.

THE GAME

Who : No. 18 LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M University Aggies

: No. 18 LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M University Aggies When : Saturday, Nov. 25, 6:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 25, 6:30 p.m. Where: Tiger Stadium (BATON ROUGE, LA)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN/STREAM

SEC Network

WatchESPN here

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge)

870 AM (New Orleans)

LSUsports.net Live Audio & Video

