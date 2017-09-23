No. 24 LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, listen, stream, follow li - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

No. 24 LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates

Derrius Guice (Source: WAFB) Derrius Guice (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

No. 24 LSU returns to the road for an evening matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday.

Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

THE GAME

  • Who: No. 24 LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 6:15 p.m.
  • Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (OXFORD, MS)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN/STREAM

  • ESPN (Ch. 35 - COX
  • Game streaming live on Watch ESPN here

RADIO

LIVE UPDATES

RELATED:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly