No. 20 LSU beats Tennessee 30-10

LSU, winners of four of its last five games, will look to build on the momentum it has built since early October when the 20th-ranked Tigers travel to face Tennessee in a rare November contest between the teams.

LSU enters the contest at 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the SEC. A win would give LSU eight victories in 18 consecutive seasons, tops amongst all Power 5 conference schools. The only school with a streak longer than LSU's is Boise State at 19 straight seasons.

The LSU Sports Radio Network, featuring the Voice of the Tiger Chris Blair, Doug Moreau and Gordy Rush, will have the radio broadcast of the game. The game can be heard in the Baton Rouge area on Eagle 98.1 FM or for free on the internet at www.LSUsports.net/live.

For behind-the-scenes video and photographs, along with updates throughout the game, fans can visit LSU’s social media platforms www.twitter.com/LSUfootball, www.facebook.com/LSUfootball, and www.instagram.com/LSUfootball for a unique perspective of the contest.

THE GAME

Who : No. 20 LSU Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

: No. 20 LSU Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers When : Saturday, Nov. 11, 6:15 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 11, 6:15 p.m. Where: Neyland Stadium (KNOXVILLE, TN)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN/STREAM

ESPN

WatchESPN here

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge)

870 AM (New Orleans)

LSUsports.net Live Audio & Video

LIVE UPDATES

1st Half C. Culp 30 yd FG GOOD (3-0) A. Medley 45 yd FG GOOD (3-3) D. Williams run for 10 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) (10-3) D. Etling run for 13 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) (17-3) J. Guarantano pass,to M. Callaway for 46 yds for a TD, (A. Medley KICK) (17-10)

2nd Half D. Guice run for 3 yds for a TD, (C. Culp PAT MISSED) (23-10) D. Williams run for 6 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) (30-10)



RELATED:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.