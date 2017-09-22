Gov. Edwards sends letter to higher ed. system presidents requesting review of hazing, other policies

Governor John Bel Edwards has released the letter he sent Thursday to Louisiana college and university system presidents asking them to review their policies on hazing and drug and alcohol abuse among groups on campus.More >>
Six fire departments, including those from Gonzales and Sorrento, are on the scene of a fire at LeBlanc's Cajun Boudin & Food in St. Amant.More >>
Friday afternoon may have marked the official end of summer, but our forecast calls for continued summer-like days well into next week.More >>
LSU is hitting the pause button a fall tradition. Just a week after freshman, Max Gruver, died in an alleged hazing incident, Greek activity is still banned at the state's flagship school. As a result, fraternities and sororities will not be able to organize any game day tailgates.More >>
Forget the old days of students sitting desks and teachers forcing them to sit still.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
President Donald Trump visited Huntsville on Friday night to offer support for Senator Luther Strange.More >>
