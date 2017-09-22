Multiple crews called to scene of fire at Le Blanc's Boudin in St. Amant

Multiple fire crews, including those from Gonzales and Sorrento, are on the scene of a fire at Le Blanc's Cajun Boudin & Food in St. Amant.

The call of a "fully engulfed structure fire" went out just before 5 p.m. Friday evening. The store is located at 44437 Hwy. 429 in St. Amant.

Crews have been battling the fire for about 40 minutes now. Chief Leblanc with St. Amant Fire says the store is one of the most popular businesses in the area and this fire is certainly detrimental to the family that own the business and the community.

While the cause has not yet been officially determined, it's suspected the fire began in the kitchen.

Chief Leblanc says the building is about 85 to 90 percent damaged, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. Crews were able to arrive quickly because they were at St. Amant High School's nearby football stadium preparing for a game.

No injuries have been reported. Chief Leblanc also says a rehab center has been set up for firefighters to prevent overheating as they continue to put out hot spots.

