Multiple crews called to scene of fire at Le Blanc's Boudin in St. Amant

Multiple fire crews, including those from Gonzales and Sorrento, are on the scene of a fire at Le Blanc's Cajun Boudin & Food in St. Amant.More >>
Multiple fire crews, including those from Gonzales and Sorrento, are on the scene of a fire at Le Blanc's Cajun Boudin & Food in St. Amant.More >>
The Southern University System Board of Supervisors announced Friday that the contract for medical marijuana cultivation and production has been awarded to Advanced Biomedics, a Lafayette-based company.More >>
The Southern University System Board of Supervisors announced Friday that the contract for medical marijuana cultivation and production has been awarded to Advanced Biomedics, a Lafayette-based company.More >>
St. Louis King of France Catholic School announced Friday it will be closing at the end of this school year.More >>
St. Louis King of France Catholic School announced Friday it will be closing at the end of this school year.More >>
A man named West Paul, who was the getaway driver for another man who shot and killed a Baton Rouge police officer back in 1993, has now been arrested for shoplifting.More >>
A man named West Paul, who was the getaway driver for another man who shot and killed a Baton Rouge police officer back in 1993, has now been arrested for shoplifting.More >>
The initial report filed by the LSU Police Department in the death of a fraternity pledge has been released.More >>
The initial report filed by the LSU Police Department in the death of a fraternity pledge has been released.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning while walking to school, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning while walking to school, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.More >>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>