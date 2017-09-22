First day of Fall, but it doesn't feel like it

Friday afternoon may have marked the official end of summer, but our forecast calls for continued summer-like days well into next week.

The WAFB First Alert Forecast for the first weekend of Fall calls for morning starts near 70° to the lower 70°s and afternoon highs up around 90° or more for Saturday and Sunday. We will continue to deal with Gulf humidity and that's going to make those 90°s feel closer to 100° during the peak heating on both days.

Just like most summer days, we will keep rain in the forecast for both weekend days too. The bit of good news here is that probabilities will be on the low end: only a 20 percent rain chance for Saturday and 30 percent for Sunday. While a few neighborhoods may have to deal with a locally heavy downpour, most of us will get through the weekend remaining relatively dry. In addition, while we could have to deal with some rumbles of thunder, we are not anticipating any severe weather outbreaks.

Into next week, afternoon highs continue to run in the upper 80°s to low 90°s. Our current outlook includes a 40 to 50 percent rain chance for Monday, but turning a bit drier for Tuesday through Thursday. And there is some more good news: our extended outlook includes a fall cool front arriving sometime in the Thursday to Friday time frame!

Meanwhile, action continues to bubble in the tropics. Post-tropical Jose continues to meander off the U.S. East Coast, but appears unlikely to offer any serious threats to the Atlantic states.

To the south of Jose, Maria is still a Category 3 "monster," but it's headed towards open water as it pushes north and away from the Turks and Caicos Islands. However, Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast will want to keep an eye on Maria in the coming days. Although the current National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast cone keeps a slowly weakening Maria over the open water through mid-week, it remains too big and too strong to relax just yet.

And as of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, the NHC is once again issuing Advisories on Lee, this time as a tropical depression, but there are no concerns with regard to Lee, which is located over the central Atlantic and is no threat to anyone.

So enjoy the first weekend of Autumn even if it still feels like summer, and keep in mind that there may be some relief from the heat down the road, with that autumn cool front currently forecasted to arrive late next week!

