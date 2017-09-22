Initial LSU PD report released in death of Max Gruver; investigation ongoing

Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
St. Louis King of France Catholic School announced Friday it will be closing at the end of this school year.More >>
St. Louis King of France Catholic School announced Friday it will be closing at the end of this school year.More >>
The Southern University System Board of Supervisors announced Friday that the contract for medical marijuana cultivation and production has been awarded to Advanced Biomedics.More >>
The Southern University System Board of Supervisors announced Friday that the contract for medical marijuana cultivation and production has been awarded to Advanced Biomedics.More >>
A man named West Paul, who was the getaway driver for another man who shot and killed a Baton Rouge police officer back in 1993, has now been arrested for shoplifting.More >>
A man named West Paul, who was the getaway driver for another man who shot and killed a Baton Rouge police officer back in 1993, has now been arrested for shoplifting.More >>
The initial report filed by the LSU Police Department in the death of a fraternity pledge has been released.More >>
The initial report filed by the LSU Police Department in the death of a fraternity pledge has been released.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.More >>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
A conspiracy arrest has been made in the Parchman prison break.More >>
A conspiracy arrest has been made in the Parchman prison break.More >>
A man named West Paul, who was the getaway driver for another man who shot and killed a Baton Rouge police officer back in 1993, has now been arrested for shoplifting.More >>
A man named West Paul, who was the getaway driver for another man who shot and killed a Baton Rouge police officer back in 1993, has now been arrested for shoplifting.More >>