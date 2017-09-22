Initial LSU PD report released in death of Max Gruver; investigation ongoing

The initial report filed by the LSU Police Department in the death of a fraternity pledge has been released.

The investigation into Maxwell Gruver's death began on September 14 when LSU PD was notified that a male student was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in a private vehicle after being found unresponsive at the Phi Delta Theta house on campus after a night of drinking at the fraternity house.

Gruver was pronounced dead at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. The full report can be read below:

