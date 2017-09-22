Pointe Coupee employee facing public corruption charges

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Friday that his office has arrested a Pointe Coupee Parish employee who is accused of defrauding the public.

"Louisiana deserves professionals who work to make our state better, not who violate the public's trust. My office will continue to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute officials who break the law," said Landry.

Willie Woods, 28, of New Roads, was arrested and charged with felony theft, malfeasance in office, and computer fraud. He was arrested following a criminal investigation into a possible internal theft of funds from the City of New Roads.

Officials say Woods, who was the accounts clerk for New Roads, reportedly participated in a 6-month long scheme in which he stole more than $6,000 from the collection of traffic tickets and $2,550 from the collection of rental fees and deposits for the Civic Center. He also allegedly used the public computer at the office to adjust the payment transactions by voiding them in an attempt to cover up the scheme. Despite payments being marked "paid," no money was collected, which created suspicion that Woods was marking transactions paid, voiding the transactions, then keeping the money.

"We will not rest in our pursuit of corrupt officials appointed or elected. Our Department of Justice will continue to do all we can to ensure public officials act in a manner that is lawful and admirable," said Landry.

