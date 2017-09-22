LSU Gameday: Times of Interest

LSU returns to Tiger Stadium Saturday night looking to bounce back from a tough 37-7 loss to Miss. State.
Next up for the Tigers? The Syracuse Orange.
The festivities start early Saturday on campus and continue right up to the 6:05 p.m. kickoff.
If you're heading out to LSU on Saturday, here is a list of gameday events:
8 a.m. LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show
Noon LSU Ticket Office opens
1 p.m. L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
1 p.m. Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
1:30 p.m. Blackwater Brass performs in Zatarain’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3 p.m. Club level and Suites open at Tiger Stadium
3:15 p.m. LSU Student gates open at Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m. All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium
3:55 p.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
4 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Zatarain’s Tiger One Village
4:10 p.m. Band comes down “Victory Hill”
5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live)
5:39 p.m. Louisiana Teacher of the Year Presentation
5:42 p.m. Guest Captains Presentation
5:46 p.m. TAF 20-25-30 Year Recognition
5:49 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
5:53 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem
5:59 p.m. LSU Intro Video
6 p.m. Team Captains out of locker room
6:00:30 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:02 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:02 p.m. Syracuse takes the field
6:05 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Syracuse on ESPN2
On Field Presentations
1st/2nd Quarter Break: LSU Athletic Hall of Fame presented
Halftime: LSU Band performs with LSU Alumni Band
