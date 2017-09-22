Getaway driver who assisted in murder of BRPD officer in '93 now arrested for shoplifting

A man named West Paul, who was the getaway driver for another man who shot and killed a Baton Rouge police officer back in 1993, has now been arrested for shoplifting.

Kevan Brumfield shot and killed Officer Berry Smothers 24 years ago in Baton Rouge. He and Paul were both convicted in this case. Paul was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He served his time and was released, but is now behind bars again.

RELATED: Man convicted of killing Baton Rouge police officer set to be resentenced

Paul was arrested Friday, September 22 by the Zachary Police Department just before 9 a.m. at the Walmart on Main St. in Zachary. Officials say Paul was seen shoplifting with a woman and stole $263.02 worth of merchandise. The officer spoke with Paul, who reportedly told the officer his name was Wesley Brown and also provided a false date of birth.

Paul was then arrested and transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for booking. He is charged with theft and resisting an officer. He is due in court on December 20. His bond was set at $3,250.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.