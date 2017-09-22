Southern University approves medical marijuana contract with Advanced Biomedics

The Southern University System Board of Supervisors announced Friday that the contract for medical marijuana cultivation and production has been awarded to Advanced Biomedics.

The three finalists were narrowed down from a list of seven on August 17.

In accordance with a state law passed in 2016, the LSU and Southern University agriculture centers are the only entities legally allowed to grow medical marijuana in Louisiana. The two universities will provide medicine derived from medical marijuana to ten state-sanctioned pharmacies.

During the board's last meeting, the Medical Marijuana Review Committee said there are about 4,200 patients statewide that will qualify for the medicine. Southern University and LSU will theoretically split the available market, but the exact market share is yet to be determined. The university reported no taxpayer money will be spent on the program.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.