Former LSU team doc loses battle to Alzheimer’s

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Dr. James Sheldon Osterberger, Jr. Dr. James Sheldon Osterberger, Jr.
Baton Rouge physician Dr. James Sheldon Osterberger, Jr. passed away Wednesday after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Dr. Osterberger began his passion for sports medicine as an athletic trainer at West Feliciana High School.

After completing his residency at University of Alabama-Birmingham, he continued his education at LSU and LSU Medical School and served as LSU team physician for 15 years.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, with Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the church hall. 

