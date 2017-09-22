Former LSU team doc loses battle to Alzheimer’s

Baton Rouge physician Dr. James Sheldon Osterberger, Jr. passed away Wednesday after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Dr. Osterberger began his passion for sports medicine as an athletic trainer at West Feliciana High School.

After completing his residency at University of Alabama-Birmingham, he continued his education at LSU and LSU Medical School and served as LSU team physician for 15 years.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, with Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the church hall.

