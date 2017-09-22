FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very warm, steamy beginning of autumn

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies; 20% rain/storms; very warm/humid - a high of 92°

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a spotty shower possible - a low of 71°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy - steamy, 20% rain coverage - a high of 91°

SUNDAY: 30% showers/storms … a high of 90°

MONDAY: Scattered showers/storms (40% coverage); a high of 89°

TUESDAY: Isolated showers - a high of 90°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, only spotty rain (10%); a high of 91°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - TROPICAL UPDATE:

- Cat. 3 Hurricane Maria … still producing 125 mph winds as it passes NE of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Position late Friday morning was about 55 miles north of Grand Turk Island; 445 miles ESE of Nassau - moving to the NW at 8 mph. A turn toward the NNW is expected later Friday, followed by a turn toward the north by late Saturday … on the forecast track, Maria’s core will move away from the Turks and Caicos on Friday and pass NE and E of the Bahamas through Sunday. Maria is still a major hurricane (Cat. 3) but gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center - tropical storm force winds outward up to 160 miles.

- Post tropical Storm Jose … gradually weakening, but continues to bring tropical storm conditions to southern New England. Currently, about 120 miles SSE of Nantucket, MA - maximum winds of 45 mph - moving SW at 2 mph. Jose is still expected to meander off the coast of New England for the next several days … tropical storm force winds extend outward from the center 160 miles.

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 23:

High Tide: 1:04 a.m. +1.3

Low Tide: 9:43 a.m. +0.7

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 22 … 98° (1921); 46° (1983)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTMEBER 22 … 87°; 67°

SUNRISE: 6:53 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:01 p.m.

