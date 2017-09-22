LSU vs Syracuse: By the Numbers

LSU welcomes the ACC's Syracuse Orange to Tiger Stadium Saturday night.
The Tigers (2-1) are coming off a tough 37-7 defeat to Miss. State and are looking to take it out on the Orange.
Syracuse comes to Tiger Stadium with a 2-1 overall record.
Wins: Central Connecticut State (50-0), Central Michigan (41-7)
Loss: Middle Tennessee (23-30)
Here's a look at the Tigers and Orange, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|LSU
|SU
|First Downs
|61
|77
|Rushing Attempts
|132
|134
|Rushing Yards
|651
|581
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|4.9
|4.3
|Rushing Yards/Game
|217
|193.7
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|37-65-0
|83-131-2
|Passing Yards
|552
|892
|Avg/Pass
|8.5
|6.81
|Passing Yards/Game
|184
|297.3
|Total Offense/Game
|401
|491
|Points/Game
|26.3
|38
|DEFENSE
|LSU
|SU
|First Downs Allowed
|43
|50
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|348
|253
|Passing Yards Allowed
|456
|659
|Total Yards Allowed
|804
|912
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|268
|304
|Turnovers
|3
|7
|Sacks
|9
|2
|Points Allowed/Game
|15.7
|18
Syracuse Offense Leaders:
QB: Eric Dungey: 73-of-113 passing, 2 interceptions, 5 passing touchdowns, 39 carries, 209 yards, 5.4 average, 4 rushing touchdowns
RB: Moe Neal: 19 carries, 116 yards, 6.1 average
WR: Steve Ishmael: 34 receptions, 389 yards, 11.44 average
WR: Ervin Philips: 16 receptions, 139 yards, 8.69 average, 1 touchdown
Syracuse Defense Leaders:
LB: Parris Bennett: 17 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, 3 quarterback hurries
LB: Zaire Franklin: 16 total tackles, 2 for loss, 1 quarterback hurry
DL: Kendall Coleman: 16 total tackles. 2 for loss, 1 quarterback hurry
KB: Jonathan Thomas: 11 total tackles. 2 for loss. 1 interception
Syracuse Special Teams Leader:
P: Sterling Hofrichter: 14 punts. 46.07 average, long of 64 yards, 7 fair catches, 6 inside the 20, 4 over 50 yards
Kickoff: 6 p.m. from Tiger Stadium
Television: ESPN2
Syracuse should be just what the doctor ordered.
PREDICTION: LSU 31, Syracuse 16.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.