LSU vs Syracuse: By the Numbers

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU welcomes the ACC's Syracuse Orange to Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

The Tigers (2-1) are coming off a tough 37-7 defeat to Miss. State and are looking to take it out on the Orange.

Syracuse comes to Tiger Stadium with a 2-1 overall record. 
Wins: Central Connecticut State (50-0), Central Michigan (41-7)
Loss: Middle Tennessee (23-30)

Here's a look at the Tigers and Orange, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU SU
First Downs 61 77
Rushing Attempts 132 134
Rushing Yards 651 581
Rushing Avg/Carry 4.9 4.3
Rushing Yards/Game 217 193.7
Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 37-65-0 83-131-2
Passing Yards 552 892
Avg/Pass 8.5 6.81
Passing Yards/Game 184 297.3
Total Offense/Game 401 491
Points/Game 26.3 38

DEFENSE LSU SU
First Downs Allowed 43 50
Rushing Yards Allowed 348 253
Passing Yards Allowed 456 659
Total Yards Allowed 804 912
Total Yards Allowed/Game 268 304
Turnovers 3 7
Sacks 9 2
Points Allowed/Game 15.7 18

Syracuse Offense Leaders:
QB: Eric Dungey: 73-of-113 passing, 2 interceptions, 5 passing touchdowns, 39 carries, 209 yards, 5.4 average, 4 rushing touchdowns
RB: Moe Neal: 19 carries, 116 yards, 6.1 average 
WR: Steve Ishmael: 34 receptions, 389 yards, 11.44 average  
WR: Ervin Philips: 16 receptions, 139 yards, 8.69 average, 1 touchdown

Syracuse Defense Leaders:
LB: Parris Bennett: 17 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, 3 quarterback hurries
LB: Zaire Franklin: 16 total tackles, 2 for loss, 1 quarterback hurry  
DL: Kendall Coleman: 16 total tackles. 2 for loss, 1 quarterback hurry
KB: Jonathan Thomas: 11 total tackles. 2 for loss. 1 interception

Syracuse Special Teams Leader:
P: Sterling Hofrichter: 14 punts. 46.07 average, long of 64 yards, 7 fair catches, 6 inside the 20, 4 over 50 yards 

Kickoff: 6 p.m. from Tiger Stadium
Television: ESPN2

Syracuse should be just what the doctor ordered.

PREDICTION: LSU 31, Syracuse 16.

