LSU vs Syracuse: By the Numbers

LSU welcomes the ACC's Syracuse Orange to Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

The Tigers (2-1) are coming off a tough 37-7 defeat to Miss. State and are looking to take it out on the Orange.

Syracuse comes to Tiger Stadium with a 2-1 overall record.

Wins: Central Connecticut State (50-0), Central Michigan (41-7)

Loss: Middle Tennessee (23-30)

Here's a look at the Tigers and Orange, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU SU First Downs 61 77 Rushing Attempts 132 134 Rushing Yards 651 581 Rushing Avg/Carry 4.9 4.3 Rushing Yards/Game 217 193.7 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 37-65-0 83-131-2 Passing Yards 552 892 Avg/Pass 8.5 6.81 Passing Yards/Game 184 297.3 Total Offense/Game 401 491 Points/Game 26.3 38

DEFENSE LSU SU First Downs Allowed 43 50 Rushing Yards Allowed 348 253 Passing Yards Allowed 456 659 Total Yards Allowed 804 912 Total Yards Allowed/Game 268 304 Turnovers 3 7 Sacks 9 2 Points Allowed/Game 15.7 18

Syracuse Offense Leaders:

QB: Eric Dungey: 73-of-113 passing, 2 interceptions, 5 passing touchdowns, 39 carries, 209 yards, 5.4 average, 4 rushing touchdowns

RB: Moe Neal: 19 carries, 116 yards, 6.1 average

WR: Steve Ishmael: 34 receptions, 389 yards, 11.44 average

WR: Ervin Philips: 16 receptions, 139 yards, 8.69 average, 1 touchdown

Syracuse Defense Leaders:

LB: Parris Bennett: 17 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, 3 quarterback hurries

LB: Zaire Franklin: 16 total tackles, 2 for loss, 1 quarterback hurry

DL: Kendall Coleman: 16 total tackles. 2 for loss, 1 quarterback hurry

KB: Jonathan Thomas: 11 total tackles. 2 for loss. 1 interception

Syracuse Special Teams Leader:

P: Sterling Hofrichter: 14 punts. 46.07 average, long of 64 yards, 7 fair catches, 6 inside the 20, 4 over 50 yards

Kickoff: 6 p.m. from Tiger Stadium

Television : ESPN2

Syracuse should be just what the doctor ordered.

PREDICTION: LSU 31, Syracuse 16.

