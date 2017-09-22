Southern at Alcorn State: By the Numbers

SWAC plays begins this weekend and Southern will travel to Lorman, MS to face the Alcorn State Braves.
The Jaguars (1-2) enter the game on a two-game losing streak, 45-0 to Southern Miss and 55-17 to UTSA.
Alcorn State (1-2) started the season with a win against Miles College (51-10), but have lost two in a row as well, 17-10 to FIU and 34-27 to McNeese State.
Southern continues to struggle on offense, averaging 195 yards per game and there is a slim chance quarterback Austin Howard may play on Saturday. Howard hurt his knee in the season opener against South Carolina State.
The Braves are averaging 29 points per game on offense and 307 yards per game through the air.
Here's a look at the Jags and Braves, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|SU
|ALCORN
|First Downs
|35
|56
|Rushing Attempts
|98
|77
|Rushing Yards
|235
|399
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|2.4
|5.2
|Rushing Yards/Game
|78.3
|133
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|39-87-6
|75-116-3
|Passing Yards
|351
|922
|Avg/Pass
|4
|7.95
|Passing Yards/Game
|117
|307.3
|Total Offense/Game
|195.3
|440.3
|Points/Game
|10.3
|29
|DEFENSE
|SU
|ALCORN
|First Downs Allowed
|66
|61
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|524
|425
|Passing Yards Allowed
|802
|754
|Total Yards Allowed
|1326
|1179
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|442
|393
|Turnovers
|7
|11
|Sacks
|5
|5
|Points Allowed/Game
|34.7
|24
Kickoff: 6 p.m. • Lorman, MS
SWAC Digital Network
PREDICTION: Alcorn 27, Southern 16.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.