Southern at Alcorn State: By the Numbers

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

SWAC plays begins this weekend and Southern will travel to Lorman, MS to face the Alcorn State Braves.

The Jaguars (1-2) enter the game on a two-game losing streak, 45-0 to Southern Miss and 55-17 to UTSA.

Alcorn State (1-2) started the season with a win against Miles College (51-10), but have lost two in a row as well, 17-10 to FIU and 34-27 to McNeese State.

Southern continues to struggle on offense, averaging 195 yards per game and there is a slim chance quarterback Austin Howard may play on Saturday. Howard hurt his knee in the season opener against South Carolina State.

The Braves are averaging 29 points per game on offense and 307 yards per game through the air.

Here's a look at the Jags and Braves, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU ALCORN
First Downs 35 56
Rushing Attempts 98 77
Rushing Yards 235 399
Rushing Avg/Carry 2.4 5.2
Rushing Yards/Game 78.3 133
Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 39-87-6 75-116-3
Passing Yards 351  922
Avg/Pass 4 7.95
Passing Yards/Game 117 307.3
Total Offense/Game 195.3  440.3
Points/Game 10.3 29

DEFENSE SU ALCORN
First Downs Allowed 66 61
Rushing Yards Allowed 524 425
Passing Yards Allowed 802 754
Total Yards Allowed 1326  1179
Total Yards Allowed/Game 442 393
Turnovers 7 11
Sacks 5 5
Points Allowed/Game 34.7  24

Kickoff: 6 p.m. • Lorman, MS  
SWAC Digital Network

PREDICTION: Alcorn 27, Southern 16.

