Southern at Alcorn State: By the Numbers

SWAC plays begins this weekend and Southern will travel to Lorman, MS to face the Alcorn State Braves.

The Jaguars (1-2) enter the game on a two-game losing streak, 45-0 to Southern Miss and 55-17 to UTSA.

Alcorn State (1-2) started the season with a win against Miles College (51-10), but have lost two in a row as well, 17-10 to FIU and 34-27 to McNeese State.

Southern continues to struggle on offense, averaging 195 yards per game and there is a slim chance quarterback Austin Howard may play on Saturday. Howard hurt his knee in the season opener against South Carolina State.

The Braves are averaging 29 points per game on offense and 307 yards per game through the air.

Here's a look at the Jags and Braves, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU ALCORN First Downs 35 56 Rushing Attempts 98 77 Rushing Yards 235 399 Rushing Avg/Carry 2.4 5.2 Rushing Yards/Game 78.3 133 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 39-87-6 75-116-3 Passing Yards 351 922 Avg/Pass 4 7.95 Passing Yards/Game 117 307.3 Total Offense/Game 195.3 440.3 Points/Game 10.3 29

DEFENSE SU ALCORN First Downs Allowed 66 61 Rushing Yards Allowed 524 425 Passing Yards Allowed 802 754 Total Yards Allowed 1326 1179 Total Yards Allowed/Game 442 393 Turnovers 7 11 Sacks 5 5 Points Allowed/Game 34.7 24

Kickoff: 6 p.m. • Lorman, MS

SWAC Digital Network

PREDICTION: Alcorn 27, Southern 16.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.