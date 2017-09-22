YOUR TURN: Road Tax Proposal

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Joe Latino.

Latino and others reacted to our commentary this week on the decision of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council not to put a road tax proposal on the November ballot. Latino thinks we’re already paying enough. In his words:

I think that people don't want to pay more to resolve issues that they've already been paying for. We've been down these broken roads before, literally, most of us our whole lives. The solutions that cost the least, such as shutting down exits and time of travel restrictions for certain vehicles haven't even been given a chance. The only options being put on the table for citizens are ones that require tax increases. If given the option, voters would prefer to find the money by taking it from other places, but that hasn't been offered up either.

