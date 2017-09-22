Ascension Parish holds ribbon-cutting for a new substation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ascension Parish holds ribbon-cutting for a new substation

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) -

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for its new substation.

It is located on Airline Highway near LA 74 in Gonzales.

This substation will the home of the new 911 center and dispatch center.

