Attorney for Gonzales businessman accused of bribery files motion to have case tossed

Gov. John Bel Edwards has released the letter he sent Thursday to Louisiana college and university system presidents asking them to review their policies on hazing and drug and alcohol abuse among groups on campus.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new substation on Airline Highway in Gonzales.More >>
A police officer was arrested Thursday evening on carnal knowledge of a juvenile and other charges, according to investigators.More >>
The attorney for Olin Berthelot, the Gonzales businessman accused of bribing a candidate to not run for office, has filed motion to toss the case.More >>
Two people were killed in a wrong-way fiery crash while being chased by police late Thursday night, authorities reported.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
As flames roared from the bus engine, the driver evacuated every child inside.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
Headstones have been broken, flowers have been stolen and even fish farmed from the ponds.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>
