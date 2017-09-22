Attorney for Gonzales businessman accused of bribery files motion to have case tossed

The attorney for Olin Berthelot, the Gonzales businessman accused of bribing a candidate to not run for office, has filed motion to toss the case.

The move comes the day after the lawyer representing Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa filed a motion to dismiss the prosecution in the case.

Both men are charged with felony election offenses involving bribery.

Berthelot has been indicted for his role in allegedly bribing Wayne Lawson to drop out of the Gonzales City Council race.

Matassa is accused of offering Lawson cash, a job, and future backing in a parish election if he would drop out of the race.

