Fiery wrong-way crash involving car fleeing police leaves 2 dead, officials say

Two people were killed in a wrong-way fiery crash while being chased by police late Thursday night, authorities reported.

Louisiana State Police said it happened on US 167 in Plaisance, which is in St. Landry Parish, around 11:30 p.m. Troopers said they have not been able to identify the people in the car.

Master Tpr. Brooks David with LSP Troop I said the investigation showed officers with the Opelousas Police Department tried to pull over a 2015 Dodge Dart for going northbound on the southbound side of US 167, but the driver did not stop. He added deputies with the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.

According to David, the car went off the highway in a curve. He reported the car then hit a tree, utility pole, and building, which caused it to burst into flames.

He added the two people in the car were “trapped in the fire” and were later pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Officials said blood samples will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

