Police officer faces charges for 'alleged sexual misconduct' with teen

A police officer was arrested Thursday evening on carnal knowledge of a juvenile and other charges, according to investigators.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
The official lineup for the Live After Five 2017 fall concert series.More >>
Jay Ducote of Bite and Booze is partnering with Brickyard South to throw a big party, TACOS & TEQUILA, presented by Tequila Avión.More >>
Spokesperson Ernie Ballard confirmed Thursday night that some Greek activities will resume at LSU Sunday after a suspension was issued in the wake of the death of a fraternity pledge.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
