Police officer faces charges for 'alleged sexual misconduct' with teen

A police officer was arrested Thursday evening on carnal knowledge of a juvenile and other charges, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police reported Craig David, 29, an officer with the Breaux Bridge Police Department, is also charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and malfeasance in office.

Troopers said Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu contacted them to investigate David for “alleged sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old.” They added the investigation showed the alleged misconduct possibly started in December 2016.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigators/Lafayette Field Office arrested David. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

