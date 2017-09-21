LSU announces some Greek activities to resume Sunday; attorney questions initial suspension

Spokesperson Ernie Ballard confirmed Thursday night that some Greek activities will resume at LSU Sunday after a suspension was issued in the wake of the death of a fraternity pledge.More >>
Spokesperson Ernie Ballard confirmed Thursday night that some Greek activities will resume at LSU Sunday after a suspension was issued in the wake of the death of a fraternity pledge.More >>
Superintendent Scott Devillier sent a notice out to parents Thursday night letting them know they are aware of a security issue at Zachary High School.More >>
Superintendent Scott Devillier sent a notice out to parents Thursday night letting them know they are aware of a security issue at Zachary High School.More >>
Decades ago, people on Tuscaloosa Ave. said their street was the place to be. “The houses were all old, but people lived in all the houses, people raised their children here,” said one resident.More >>
Decades ago, people on Tuscaloosa Ave. said their street was the place to be. “The houses were all old, but people lived in all the houses, people raised their children here,” said one resident.More >>
With less than a month until election day, TV ads for the Louisiana treasurer’s race are starting to hit the airwaves. However, political analyst, Jim Engster, warns some of those ads should be taken with a grain of salt.More >>
With less than a month until election day, TV ads for the Louisiana treasurer’s race are starting to hit the airwaves. However, political analyst, Jim Engster, warns some of those ads should be taken with a grain of salt.More >>
With the release of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X coming soon, here's some interesting information about broken phone statistics and how likely you might be to break that expensive, new gadget.More >>
With the release of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X coming soon, here's some interesting information about broken phone statistics and how likely you might be to break that expensive, new gadget.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange met Thursday night for their first and only debate.More >>
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange met Thursday night for their first and only debate.More >>