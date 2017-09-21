Zachary High working with police to identify person who left threats on school property

Spokesperson Ernie Ballard confirmed Thursday night that some Greek activities will resume at LSU Sunday after a suspension was issued in the wake of the death of a fraternity pledge.More >>
Spokesperson Ernie Ballard confirmed Thursday night that some Greek activities will resume at LSU Sunday after a suspension was issued in the wake of the death of a fraternity pledge.More >>
Superintendent Scott Devillier sent a notice out to parents Thursday night letting them know they are aware of a security issue at Zachary High School.More >>
Superintendent Scott Devillier sent a notice out to parents Thursday night letting them know they are aware of a security issue at Zachary High School.More >>
Decades ago, people on Tuscaloosa Ave. said their street was the place to be. “The houses were all old, but people lived in all the houses, people raised their children here,” said one resident.More >>
Decades ago, people on Tuscaloosa Ave. said their street was the place to be. “The houses were all old, but people lived in all the houses, people raised their children here,” said one resident.More >>
With less than a month until election day, TV ads for the Louisiana treasurer’s race are starting to hit the airwaves. However, political analyst, Jim Engster, warns some of those ads should be taken with a grain of salt.More >>
With less than a month until election day, TV ads for the Louisiana treasurer’s race are starting to hit the airwaves. However, political analyst, Jim Engster, warns some of those ads should be taken with a grain of salt.More >>
With the release of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X coming soon, here's some interesting information about broken phone statistics and how likely you might be to break that expensive, new gadget.More >>
With the release of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X coming soon, here's some interesting information about broken phone statistics and how likely you might be to break that expensive, new gadget.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are working a church fire in Georgetown County Thursday night.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are working a church fire in Georgetown County Thursday night.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A Mississippi man was on his way to work when he said the Lord stopped him in his tracks and changed his path.More >>
A Mississippi man was on his way to work when he said the Lord stopped him in his tracks and changed his path.More >>