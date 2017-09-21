Zachary High working with police to identify person who left threats on school property

Superintendent Scott Devillier sent a notice out to parents Thursday night letting them know they are aware of a security issue at Zachary High School.

He says the school is working diligently with the Zachary Police Department to identify the individual(s) who wrote several threats on school property. They are seeking the public's assistance identifying the culprit. Devillier also asks parents to discuss the situation with their children and to emphasize the seriousness of the issue.

Anyone with information regarding the threats should contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393, or call the Zachary Community School District Office at 225-658-4969.

