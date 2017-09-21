La. treasurer candidates launch TV ads; analyst calls them 'flimsy' on duties of office

With less than a month until election day, TV ads for the Louisiana treasurer’s race are starting to hit the airwaves. However, political analyst, Jim Engster, warns some of those ads should be taken with a grain of salt.More >>
With the release of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X coming soon, here's some interesting information about broken phone statistics and how likely you might be to break that expensive, new gadget.More >>
Last week, a prospective fraternity member at LSU died in what's being investigated as a possible hazing incident.More >>
All Walmart stores in the Baton Rouge area will host Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, September 23.More >>
A man from Clinton is dead after a crash Thursday morning in East Feliciana Parish.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
