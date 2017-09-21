How likely are you to break your new iPhone?

With the release of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X coming soon, here's some interesting information about broken phone statistics and how likely you might be to break that expensive, new gadget.

Analysts at All Home Connections surveyed people across the country and the number of people who break their phones might be surprising.

"Twice I've had phone damaged by squirrels I've raised," said one 42-year-old woman surveyed, who has three kids and has broken three phones.

People break their phones in strange ways sometimes. Some of the most odd responses in the survey included waving to a friend, forgetting the phone was in their hand, using the phone as a baseball, and violently sneezing, cracking the phone on the bedpost.

"I dropped my phone in the toilet of a public restroom. Needless to say... I did not retrieve it," said another participant in the survey, a 59-year-old man who had no kids and has broken two phones.

Twenty-one percent of participants say they have broken their phones in the bathroom, and 57 percent of those are female. People also commonly break their phone in their cars or in parking lots, at work, in a body of water, or while doing some sort of physical activity.

So who is breaking their phones most often?

"My son smashed my phone with a rock," said a 29-year-old male participant.

An overwhelming 72 percent of adults surveyed say they have broken a phone at some point in their lives, and 57 percent of them say they're done it more than once. So here's the breakdown of who is breaking their phones:

If you’re under the age of 35, our studies show you’re 58 percent more likely to break your phone

If you’ve already broken a phone once, you’re twice as likely to do it again

If you have kids, you’re 20 percent more likely to break your phone

If you’re unemployed, you’re 57 percent more likely to break your phone

If you haven’t received higher education, you’re 10 percent more likely to break your phone

Only 28 percent of those surveyed say they've never broken a phone.

So what do people do after they break their phone? Do they get it fixed or just keep using it?

"I have broken my flip screen completely off, but still continued to use it and get phone calls," said a 36-year-old female participant, who has one child and has broken four phones.

Surprisingly, those who break their phones don't always then take preventative measures after that. And not surprisingly, 44 percent of respondents did not have a case on their phone when they broke it. Most people buy a more protective case after breaking a phone, but 19 percent don't. And men are more willing to have their phone fixed (55 percent), while women tend to continue to use the broken phone until it stops working entirely (62 percent).

So don't worry. You're not alone if you've broken a phone or two. And if you haven't broken a phone, it may just be a matter of time. Be careful!

To read the results of the full survey, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.