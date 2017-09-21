Walmart hosting free health screening event in Baton Rouge Saturday

All Walmart stores in the Baton Rouge area will host Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, September 23.

This free event will provide residents with the opportunity to gain health information such as:

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Low-cost immunizations

Vision screenings (in some locations)

This is the second time Walmart has hosted such an event. Tens of thousands of residents took advantage of this event back in June. Walmart has teamed up with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to offer additional support to residents whose screening results indicate a risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Any customer who learns of potential diabetes risk will be offered the opportunity to get followup information from ADA.

According to the State of Obesity study by the Trust for America's Health, Louisiana has the 8th highest rate for diabetes in the country.

The event will be held at all Walmart stores on Saturday, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

