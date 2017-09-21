1 injured in wreck on I-10 E requiring extrication

One person has been transported to the hospital with injuries sustained during a wreck on I-10 E near Siegen Ln.

The wreck happened Thursday around 2 p.m. on I-10 E near Siegen Ln. Extrication was required to get the victim out of the vehicle, emergency officials say. Extrication took approximately 50 minutes.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown. We will continue to update this story when we know more.

