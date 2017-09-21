District Donuts named 'America's favorite donut shop'

The votes are in, and District Donuts has been named as America's favorite donut shop.

According to a ranking by Foodable Network, District Donuts has earned honors for the best donut in the country. The shop earned a consumer rating of 95.6 out of 100.

District Donuts has three stores in New Orleans, as well as another location in Jefferson Parish, and a store in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge store is located in Towne Center at 7415 Corporate Blvd., Suite 900. The shop is open everyday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

