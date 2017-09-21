Tre'Davious White mentioned as an early rookie of the year candi - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Tre'Davious White mentioned as an early rookie of the year candidate

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Tre'Davious White (Source: WAFB) Tre'Davious White (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Former LSU defensive back Tre'Davious White is No. 2 on the Pro Football Focus week two rookie of the year candidates.

White has nine tackles, eight solo, for the 1-1 Buffalo Bills this season. 

The Bills defensive back is also the highest graded rookie defensive back in the NFL by PFF.

White made his way into the starting lineup three games into his true freshman season at LSU and never looked back, starting 47 straight games for the Tigers.

The DB from Shreveport finished his career at LSU with 167 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 34 pass breakups and six interceptions.

