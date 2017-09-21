Tre'Davious White mentioned as an early rookie of the year candidate

Former LSU defensive back Tre'Davious White is No. 2 on the Pro Football Focus week two rookie of the year candidates.

White has nine tackles, eight solo, for the 1-1 Buffalo Bills this season.

The top rookies through the first two weeks by @PFF_Billy https://t.co/i95ncUfJ73 pic.twitter.com/920phzdanf — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 21, 2017

The Bills defensive back is also the highest graded rookie defensive back in the NFL by PFF.

The highest graded rookie cornerbacks in the NFL so far this season pic.twitter.com/E5I4Zs3jyt — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 20, 2017

White made his way into the starting lineup three games into his true freshman season at LSU and never looked back, starting 47 straight games for the Tigers.

The DB from Shreveport finished his career at LSU with 167 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 34 pass breakups and six interceptions.

