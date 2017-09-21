FOUND: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Denham Springs now safe

The Louisiana State Police has canceled a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Troopers said Mackenzie Pape has been located and is safe. No other details were released.

Prior to being found, Pape was last seen around 7:10 p.m. on September 15 in the 20000 block of Saun Drive in Denham Springs.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.