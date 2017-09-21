Former LSU safety off to a great start for the Jets

Jamal Adams was a star at LSU and is well on his way to being one in the NFL.

Adams has graded out highest of all rookie safeties after the first two weeks of the season.

The highest graded rookie safeties in the NFL so far this season pic.twitter.com/XTtk86LYWY — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 21, 2017



Adams has nine tackles in his first two games with the Jets.

New York selected the LSU safety with the sixth pick of the 2017 NFL Draft .

Adams finished his last season at LSU with 76 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In his last game as a Tiger, the junior safety had six tackles, including five solo tackles, against Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.

