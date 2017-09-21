‘Smart Home’ controls everyday life with internet power

Violin computer setup allows for playing along with sheet music (Source: WAFB)

The home of the future wouldn't be complete without a robotic dog (Source: WAFB)

Technology will extend to the kitchen, too (Source: WAFB)

You can water your plant with phone when you're away from home (Source: WAFB)

The “Home of the Future” was on display in Baton Rouge on Thursday. Various devices were on display, such as a robot dog that can be controlled by a remote and a music room.

Cox Communications presented the “Smart Home” at a home located on Bird Song Drive.

Most of the home is controlled by the internet, so the owner could water their plants and set their security system using their phone.

“By 2020, we expect the average home will have 50 connected devices,” Cox Communications representative Sharon Turxillo said. “So that’s really gonna change the way that we live, that we learn, that we play and work.”

During a tour, a professional violinist connected his instrument to a computer and his playing was recorded. There was also a virtual reality system, which allowed users to feel like they were inside the game while playing.

Turxillo says anyone can make their home more advanced by hooking up tablet devices to their kitchen, television sets, and computers.

