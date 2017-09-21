Police: 5-year-old boy hit by vehicle and killed moments after leaving ice cream truck

A 5-year-old boy who had just visited an ice cream truck was killed when he ran into the path of a pickup truck Wednesday evening, according to police.

The Denham Springs Police Department identified the victim as Malachai Rushing. Investigators said the crash happened on Maryland Street in Denham Springs.

They added it is believed Rushing ran from the back of the ice cream truck and into the path of an oncoming Toyota Tundra.

According to police, the driver stated he did not see the child. Authorities said they don’t think speed or impairment were factors.

They added the driver voluntarily gave a blood sample for testing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.