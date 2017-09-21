Police: 5-year-old boy hit by vehicle and killed moments after leaving ice cream truck

All K-12 schools in Louisiana are encouraged to sign up for the Louisiana School Breakfast Challenge.More >>
All K-12 schools in Louisiana are encouraged to sign up for the Louisiana School Breakfast Challenge.More >>
The LSU Police Department is still searching for a student reported missing at the beginning of the week.More >>
The LSU Police Department is still searching for a student reported missing at the beginning of the week.More >>
A 5-year-old boy who had just visited an ice cream truck was killed when he ran into the path of a pickup truck Wednesday evening, according to police.More >>
A 5-year-old boy who had just visited an ice cream truck was killed when he ran into the path of a pickup truck Wednesday evening, according to police.More >>
One person died after a crash Thursday morning in East Feliciana Parish.More >>
One person died after a crash Thursday morning in East Feliciana Parish.More >>
THURSDAY: "The last day of summer" … partly cloudy; hot/humid; 20% (30%) rain coverage - a high of 92°
THURSDAY NIGHT: A few showers possible; areas of patchy fog - a low of 71°
THURSDAY: "The last day of summer" … partly cloudy; hot/humid; 20% (30%) rain coverage - a high of 92°
THURSDAY NIGHT: A few showers possible; areas of patchy fog - a low of 71°
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.More >>
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
Death Wish Coffee Co. has recalled its 11 oz. cans of Nitro Cold Brew coffee because of concerns that its production process could breed botulin.More >>
Death Wish Coffee Co. has recalled its 11 oz. cans of Nitro Cold Brew coffee because of concerns that its production process could breed botulin.More >>