Conference play begins this weekend in the SWAC

It's week four in the SWAC and time for conference play to begin.
Southern opens conference play against Alcorn State in Lorman, MS.
SWAC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23:
Southern (1-2, 0-0) at Alcorn State (1-2, 0-0)
6 p.m. • Lorman, MS
SWAC Digital Network
Grambling State (2-1, 0-0) at Mississippi Valley State (0-2, 0-0)
6 p.m. • Itta Bena, MS
Texas Southern (0-2, 0-0) at Alabama A&M (0-3, 0-0)
67th Lewis Crews Classic
6 p.m. • Huntsville, AL
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-2, 0-0) at Jackson State (0-3, 0-0)
6 p.m. • Jackson, MS
Prairie View A&M (0-2, 0-0) at Alabama State (0-3, 0-0)
7 p.m. • Montgomery, AL
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.