Conference play begins this weekend in the SWAC - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Conference play begins this weekend in the SWAC

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Source: SWAC Media Relations Source: SWAC Media Relations
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

It's week four in the SWAC and time for conference play to begin.

Southern opens conference play against Alcorn State in Lorman, MS.

SWAC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23:
Southern (1-2, 0-0) at Alcorn State (1-2, 0-0)
6 p.m. • Lorman, MS  
SWAC Digital Network

Grambling State (2-1, 0-0) at Mississippi Valley State (0-2, 0-0)
6 p.m. • Itta Bena, MS 

Texas Southern (0-2, 0-0) at Alabama A&M (0-3, 0-0)
67th Lewis Crews Classic
6 p.m. • Huntsville, AL

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-2, 0-0) at Jackson State (0-3, 0-0)
6 p.m. • Jackson, MS  

Prairie View A&M (0-2, 0-0) at Alabama State (0-3, 0-0)
7 p.m. • Montgomery, AL

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly