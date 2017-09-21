Conference play begins this weekend in the SWAC

It's week four in the SWAC and time for conference play to begin.

Southern opens conference play against Alcorn State in Lorman, MS.

SWAC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23:

Southern (1-2, 0-0) at Alcorn State (1-2, 0-0)

6 p.m. • Lorman, MS

SWAC Digital Network

Grambling State (2-1, 0-0) at Mississippi Valley State (0-2, 0-0)

6 p.m. • Itta Bena, MS

Texas Southern (0-2, 0-0) at Alabama A&M (0-3, 0-0)

67th Lewis Crews Classic

6 p.m. • Huntsville, AL

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-2, 0-0) at Jackson State (0-3, 0-0)

6 p.m. • Jackson, MS

Prairie View A&M (0-2, 0-0) at Alabama State (0-3, 0-0)

7 p.m. • Montgomery, AL

