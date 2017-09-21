One dies after crash involving 18-wheeler in East Feliciana Parish

One person died after a crash Thursday morning in East Feliciana Parish.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at roughly 10 a.m. on Hwy 959 at McKnight Rd, which is located just east of Plank Rd.

Investigators say the crash involved a vehicle and an 18-wheeler.

Officials have not released the name of the person who died.

The road is blocked at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

