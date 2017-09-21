One dies after crash involving 18-wheeler in East Feliciana Parish

One person died after a crash Thursday morning in East Feliciana Parish.More >>
THURSDAY: "The last day of summer" … partly cloudy; hot/humid; 20% (30%) rain coverage - a high of 92°
THURSDAY: "The last day of summer" … partly cloudy; hot/humid; 20% (30%) rain coverage - a high of 92°
Lewis Unglesby, the attorney representing Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa in the alleged election bribery case, filed a motion Thursday afternoon to dismiss the prosecution in the case.More >>
Investigators said 10 people are charged with inciting a riot after authorities got reports of a massive "parking lot brawl" at a truck stop on Monday.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will launch the "No Kid Hungry in Louisiana" initiative Thursday morning.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
The DJ admits to stealing about $600 in money from cards, but the bride thinks he stole more than that.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
