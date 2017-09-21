Clinton man dead after wreck with log truck in East Feliciana Parish

A man from Clinton is dead after a crash Thursday morning in East Feliciana Parish.

Officials with Louisiana State Police say just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, troopers with Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle wreck that happened on LA 959 south of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish. Roy Tate, 62, was killed as a result of this wreck.

The initial investigation by LSP reveals the wreck happened as Tate was driving southbound on LA 959 in a 2006 Toyota Tundra. At the same time, Beldon Westmoreland, 48, of McComb, was also driving southbound on LA 959 in front of Tate in a 2014 Western Star 18-wheeler. For reasons still under investigation, Tate failed to slow down and hit the back of the log truck.

Officials with LSP say Tate was wearing his seat belt, but sustained fatal injuries nonetheless. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner's Office. Westmoreland was also wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor in this wreck, but a toxicology sample will be taken from both drivers for analysis.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.