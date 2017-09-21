FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, hot, humid

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: "The last day of summer" … partly cloudy; hot/humid; 20% (30%) rain coverage - a high of 92°

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few showers possible; areas of patchy fog - a low of 71°

FRIDAY: "The first day of fall" (feels a lot like the last day of summer!) … partly cloudy; hot/humid; 20% rain/storms - a high of 92°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies - only isolated showers/storms; a high of 91°

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix … 30% coverage rain/storms; a high of 90°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - TROPICAL UPDATE:

- Cat. 3 Hurricane Maria - heading toward the Turks and Caicos Islands - heavy rainfall and flooding continue in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Currently, Maria has highest sustained winds of 115 mph; moving to the NW at 9 mph; about 155 miles SE of Grand Turk Island. A turn to the NNW is forecast for Maria early Friday, with that same basic motion continuing through early Saturday … Maria’s eye will continue to pass offshore of the northern coast of the Dominican Republic on Thursday and then move near or just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the SE Bahamas Thursday night and on Friday. Hurricane forecast winds of 60 miles extend outward from the center of Maria; tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

- Tropical Storm Jose - the center is now 145 miles SE of Nantucket, MA; highest sustained winds of 60 mph; present movement is "stationary" … expected to meander well offshore of the coast of southeastern New England over the course of the next few days. Jose is a very large system - tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center … gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Jose is forecast to become post-tropical.

BOATERS FORECAST:

COASTAL WATERS: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less - light chop

INLAND LAKES: NE - SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 22:

High Tide: 12:56 a.m. +1.2

Low Tide: 8:18 a.m. +0.8

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 21 … 100° (1921); 44° (1897)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 21 … 88°; 67°

SUNRISE: 6:52 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:02 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.