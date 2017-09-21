Week 4 in the SEC: A Bulldog battle, Commodores looking for major upset

Week four of the season is already here in the SEC and there are some interesting matchups this weekend.

The SEC game of the week? Mississippi State, coming off a 37-7 win against LSU, travels to Athens to play 3-0 Georgia.

Vanderbilt hosts No. 1 Alabama and the feeling in Nashville is there could be an upset brewing, we will have to wait and see on that one.

A big battle in the East this weekend between Florida and Kentucky. The Wildcats are looking for that signature victory against the Gators.



SEC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, SEPT. 23:

Arkansas (1-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC)

11 a.m. • ESPN

Arlington, TX • AT&T Stadium

UMass (0-4) at Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium

Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium

Louisiana Tech (2-1) at South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium

Mississippi State (3-0, 1-0) at Georgia (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN

Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium

Syracuse (2-1) at LSU (2-1, 0-1 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN2

Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium

Florida (1-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Lexington, KY • Kroger Field

Auburn (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Missouri (1-2, 0-1 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • ESPNU

Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field

Open: Ole Miss (2-1, 0-0 SEC)

