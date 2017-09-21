Week 4 in the SEC: A Bulldog battle, Commodores looking for majo - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Week 4 in the SEC: A Bulldog battle, Commodores looking for major upset

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

Week four of the season is already here in the SEC and there are some interesting matchups this weekend.

The SEC game of the week? Mississippi State, coming off a 37-7 win against LSU, travels to Athens to play 3-0 Georgia.

Vanderbilt hosts No. 1 Alabama and the feeling in Nashville is there could be an upset brewing, we will have to wait and see on that one.

A big battle in the East this weekend between Florida and Kentucky. The Wildcats are looking for that signature victory against the Gators.


SEC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, SEPT. 23:  
Arkansas (1-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN
Arlington, TX • AT&T Stadium

UMass (0-4) at Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 SEC) 
11 a.m. • SEC Network                                                                          
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium

Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-0, 0-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS 
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium 

Louisiana Tech (2-1) at South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • SEC Network    
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium 

Mississippi State (3-0, 1-0) at Georgia (3-0, 0-0 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN 
Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium 

Syracuse (2-1) at LSU (2-1, 0-1 SEC) 
6 p.m. • ESPN2
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium 

Florida (1-1, 1-0  SEC) at Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network 
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field

Auburn (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Missouri (1-2, 0-1 SEC)    
6:30 p.m. • ESPNU
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field 

Open: Ole Miss (2-1, 0-0 SEC)

