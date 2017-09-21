Week 4 in the SEC: A Bulldog battle, Commodores looking for major upset

Week four of the season is already here in the SEC and there are some interesting matchups this weekend.
The SEC game of the week? Mississippi State, coming off a 37-7 win against LSU, travels to Athens to play 3-0 Georgia.
Vanderbilt hosts No. 1 Alabama and the feeling in Nashville is there could be an upset brewing, we will have to wait and see on that one.
A big battle in the East this weekend between Florida and Kentucky. The Wildcats are looking for that signature victory against the Gators.
SEC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, SEPT. 23:
Arkansas (1-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN
Arlington, TX • AT&T Stadium
UMass (0-4) at Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium
Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-0, 0-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium
Louisiana Tech (2-1) at South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium
Mississippi State (3-0, 1-0) at Georgia (3-0, 0-0 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN
Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium
Syracuse (2-1) at LSU (2-1, 0-1 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN2
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium
Florida (1-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field
Auburn (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Missouri (1-2, 0-1 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • ESPNU
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field
Open: Ole Miss (2-1, 0-0 SEC)
