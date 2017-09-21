Attorney for Ascension Parish president files motion to dismiss prosecution in alleged election bribery case

Lewis Unglesby, the attorney representing Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa in the alleged election bribery case, filed a motion Thursday afternoon to dismiss the prosecution in the case.

This would stop the criminal prosecution all together, basically beating the case before it goes to trial. The next court date in the case is scheduled for October 10.

RELATED STORIES: Ascension Parish president indicted on bribery charges

Matassa has been indicted by a grand jury on bribery charges. Olin Berthelot, a Gonzales businessman, has also been indicted for his role in allegedly bribing Wayne Lawson to drop out of the Gonzales City Council race. Both men are charged with felony election offenses involving bribery.

Matassa is accused of offering former candidate for Gonzales City Council, Wayne Lawson, cash, a job, and future backing in a parish election if he would drop out of the race.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.