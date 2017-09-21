Governor launches 'No Kid Hungry' initiative - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Governor launches 'No Kid Hungry' initiative

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will launch the "No Kid Hungry in Louisiana" initiative Thursday morning.

The project aims to expand the access children have to nutritious meals in the state.

The event will take place at Wildwood Elementary School in Baton Rouge at 8 a.m.

The governor and his wife have made child hunger a top priority.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly