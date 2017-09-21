Hearing rescheduled for decision on payments owed to protesters after Alton Sterling shooting

A hearing for the final approval of the settlement of a class action lawsuit filed by people involved in protests following the shooting death of Alton Sterling has been rescheduled.

It was initially supposed to happen Thursday morning at the federal courthouse in Baton Rouge. The clerk of court there said the confirmation hearing/final settlement hearing will be held on Oct. 30, 2017 in Judge John deGravelles's courtroom.

The hearing is for the final approval of the settlement in a suit that was filed last August. A federal judge began the process of approving a proposed settlement this past May.

The lawsuit names Black Lives Matter movement leader, DeRay McKesson, and others. McKesson represents other protesters in the suit against the city and law enforcement.

The suit claims police violated civil rights and used excessive force.

Under the settlement deal, some of the protesters would get a cash payment ranging from $500 to $1,000.

According to the lawsuit, the protesters had to pay attorneys, post bail, and lost wages in the protest aftermath.

