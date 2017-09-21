Federal judge set to decide payments owed to protesters after Alton Sterling shooting

A federal judge will decide Thursday the fate of a class action lawsuit filed by people involved in protests following the shooting death of Alton Sterling.

The hearing is for the final approval of that settlement. It is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Baton Rouge.

The suit was filed last August and a federal judge began the process of approving a proposed settlement this past May.

The lawsuit names Black Lives Matter movement leader, DeRay McKesson, and others. McKesson represents other protesters in the suit against the city and law enforcement.

The suit claims police violated civil rights and used excessive force.

Under the settlement deal, some of the protesters would get a cash payment ranging from $500 to $1,000.

According to the lawsuit, the protesters had to pay attorneys, post bail, and lost wages in the protest aftermath.

