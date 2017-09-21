Total of 19 people charged in 'parking lot brawl'

Warrants have been issued for additional suspects in connection with a "parking lot brawl" at a truck stop in St. Helena Parish.

Sheriff's office officials say 19 people have been charged thus far, with several new arrest warrants issued Thursday. The following warrants were issued Thursday:

Shadreka Addison, 24 - charged with inciting a riot, disturbing the peace, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Ranita Lee, 20 - charged with inciting a riot and aggravated assault

Spencer Jackson, 31 - charged with inciting a riot

An additional suspect, Demarco Addison, 23, is wanted for home invasion, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal damage to property, and cruelty to the infirm. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

These additional arrests bring the total number of arrests in this case up to 19 people.

Investigators say ten people are charged with inciting a riot after authorities got reports of a massive "parking lot brawl" at a truck stop on Monday.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at the Tall Timber Truck Stop in Amite. The fight was broadcast on Facebook Live.

Deputies say they just released the arrest reports Wednesday on the suspects.

Note: They are listed in no particular order.

Nicholas E. Jennings, 21 - charged with inciting a riot

Aaron Galmon, 27 - charged with inciting a riot and disturbing the peace by fighting

Kendrick Conerly, 19 - charged with inciting a riot

Mario Foster, 28 - charged with inciting a riot

Wilson Williams, 27 - charged with inciting a riot

Ebony Self, 26 - charged with inciting a riot and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (2 counts)

Fannie Mae Robinson, no age given - charged with inciting a riot, obstruction of justice, and disturbing the peace

Keesundia Robinson, 17 - charged with inciting a riot

Miesha Robinson, 29 - charged with inciting a riot (2 counts), obstruction of justice, disturbing the peace, and failure to appear (2 counts)

Carlos Turner, 26 - charged with inciting a riot

According to locals, that particular truck stop is known for fights.

There have not been any reports of serious injuries.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

