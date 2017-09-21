'Parking lot brawl' results in 10 arrests

Investigators said 10 people are charged with inciting a riot after authorities got reports of a massive "parking lot brawl" at a truck stop on Monday.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at the Tall Timber Truck Stop in Amite. The fight was broadcast on Facebook Live.

Deputies said they just released the arrest reports Wednesday on the suspects.

Note: They are listed in no particular order.

Nicholas E. Jennings, 21 - charged with inciting a riot

Aaron Galmon, 27 - charged with inciting a riot and disturbing the peace by fighting

Kendrick Conerly, 19 - charged with inciting a riot

Mario Foster, 28 - charged with inciting a riot

Wilson Williams, 27 - charged with inciting a riot

Ebony Self, 26 - charged with inciting a riot and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (2 counts)

Fannie Mae Robinson, no age given - charged with inciting a riot, obstruction of justice, and disturbing the peace

Keesundia Robinson, 17 - charged with inciting a riot

Miesha Robinson, 29 - charged with inciting a riot (2 counts), obstruction of justice, disturbing the peace, and failure to appear (2 counts)

Carlos Turner, 26 - charged with inciting a riot

According to locals, that particular truck stop is known for fights. This time, a witness called law enforcement, but she said deputies were slow to respond.

There have not been any reports of serious injuries.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

