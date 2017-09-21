'Parking lot brawl' results in 10 arrests

Investigators said 10 people are charged with inciting a riot after authorities got reports of a massive "parking lot brawl" at a truck stop on Monday.More >>
The application process is wide open now for those interested in serving as a community police ambassador in Baton Rouge. The goal is to launch the program as early as next month.More >>
What you see is what you get. The local weather story remains the same for the next couple of days and into the weekend as well.More >>
Authorities say the shooting death of a former Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation (BREC) commissioner may be linked to two other shootings.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
